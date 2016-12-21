Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Sa...

Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Salton City

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Los Angeles Times

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon eight miles from Salton City, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:11 p.m. PST at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec 20 frickin 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ... Dec 16 entrance 1
News Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking Dec 15 Go Blue Forever 1
News Emails Show State Struggling To Respond After L... Nov 24 harrp oon 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,666

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC