E2Tech Elects New Board Members
The Environmental & Energy Technology Council of Maine approved term extensions for four of its 22-Member Board of Directors and elected three new Members at its November 17, 2016 Annual Meeting in Portland, Maine. The seven Directors' experiences span the energy efficiency, engineering, renewable energy, sustainability, university, and utility communities in Maine.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Emails Show State Struggling To Respond After L...
|Nov '16
|harrp oon
|1
