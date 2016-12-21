E2Tech Elects New Board Members

The Environmental & Energy Technology Council of Maine approved term extensions for four of its 22-Member Board of Directors and elected three new Members at its November 17, 2016 Annual Meeting in Portland, Maine. The seven Directors' experiences span the energy efficiency, engineering, renewable energy, sustainability, university, and utility communities in Maine.

