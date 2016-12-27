Climate change experiment in Colorado...

Climate change experiment in Colorado mountains finds warming may slow upward migration of trees

Read more: Denver Post

A $7 million government-backed climate change experiment over a decade in the Colorado high country - using scaffolding and heat lamps to simulate global warming - has found hotter air alone won't be enough for stressed conifers to survive by shifting to higher elevations. "By just heating the air and land more, you might invite trees up higher, but they won't be able to make it unless you also create the rainfall up there.

