Chile earthquake: 7.7-magnitude quake strikes off South American coast sparking tsunami warning
The 7.7-magnitude quake hit 140 miles southwest of the city of Puerto Montt on Christmas Day , the United States Geological Survey said. It has triggered a tsunami alert from the U.S.-based Pacific warning centre, which affects areas within 620 miles of the incident.
