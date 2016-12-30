Beware the Trump: 4 critical energy i...

Beware the Trump: 4 critical energy issues to watch under the next administration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salon

The United States may be on the cusp of a stark turning point in energy and climate policy with the election of Donald Trump, who has stocked his cabinet with a majority of people who doubt or reject established climate science. Top priorities of the Trump transition team and cabinet nominees - many who disregard the connection between global warming and fossil fuel energy use - include rolling back eight years of Obama administration climate regulations and restrictions on coal, oil and gas development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.1-Magnitude Quake Strikes La Habra An Hour Af... (Mar '14) Dec 27 TalCeck Thize Mul... 3
News 3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr... Dec 22 redadair 1
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... Dec 20 frickin 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ... Dec 16 entrance 1
News Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking Dec 15 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,466,123

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC