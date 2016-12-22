Aleutians' Bogoslof volcano still rumbling after 2 eruptions in 2 days
A volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands was showing "continuous" seismic activity Thursday morning after an eruption Wednesday sent up a 35,000-foot ash plume. The Alaska Volcano Observatory reduced the Bogoslof Volcano, on a small island about 40 miles west of Unalaska, to an aviation color code of orange and an alert level of "watch" following Wednesday's eruption at about 4:10 p.m. Those levels remained in effect early Thursday, despite the observatory reporting on Twitter that "strong continuous seismicity started at with no evidence of ash emission."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of centr...
|Dec 22
|redadair
|1
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for...
|Dec 20
|frickin
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec 17
|jenny49
|1
|Study: Warming Could Slow Upslope Migration of ...
|Dec 16
|entrance
|1
|Report Shows Some OK Quakes Caused By Fracking
|Dec 15
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Emails Show State Struggling To Respond After L...
|Nov '16
|harrp oon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC