Aleutians' Bogoslof volcano still rumbling after 2 eruptions in 2 days

A volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands was showing "continuous" seismic activity Thursday morning after an eruption Wednesday sent up a 35,000-foot ash plume. The Alaska Volcano Observatory reduced the Bogoslof Volcano, on a small island about 40 miles west of Unalaska, to an aviation color code of orange and an alert level of "watch" following Wednesday's eruption at about 4:10 p.m. Those levels remained in effect early Thursday, despite the observatory reporting on Twitter that "strong continuous seismicity started at with no evidence of ash emission."

