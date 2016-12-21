3.5 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Woods County
The 3.5 magnitude temblor was recorded at 2:45 p.m. 15 miles east northeast of the town of Mooreland, Okla., or about 107 miles northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of three miles. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.
