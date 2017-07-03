Whole Foods recalls chicken salad for not containing ... chicken
The grocery giant sent shoppers a recall alert for approximately 404 pounds of "buffalo style chicken salad" for actually being ... tuna salad. How do you know if your salad is included in the recall? If it's in a 12.5-ounce plastic container with the number P-8827 inside the USDA's inspection mark, you might be in trouble.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Science
|180,393
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Science
|221,516
|Is there such a thing as an autism gene?
|Jun 30
|whataJOKE
|1
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Jun 29
|None
|27
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
