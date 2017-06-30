Westport Lions Club awards scholarships

The Westport Lions Club awarded its annual scholarships May 17 to three Westport residents, all members of the National Honor Society. The first recipient, Jaely Pereira, daughter of James Pereira and the late Colleen LePage, is a Westport High School graduate, who will attend UMass Boston for a biology degree track with the goal of furthering her education to become a veterinarian.

Chicago, IL

