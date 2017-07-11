University of New Haven professor stu...

University of New Haven professor studying whether stevia can...

Could a common sweetener that's already in the kitchen cupboards in many American homes - stevia - prove to be an effective treatment for a disease as nasty and persistent as Lyme disease? But research by a University of New Haven biology professor and her students in the university's Lyme Disease Research Group , which still must be borne out by clinical trials, looks promising.

