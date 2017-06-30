Tumor gene testing urged to tell if d...

Tumor gene testing urged to tell if drug targets your cancer

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this 2015 family photo, Catherine "Katie" Rosenbaum is seen at a cancer fundraiser by Swim Across America. The Richmond, Va., woman's endometrial cancer was successfully treated in a research study that found the immunotherapy Keytruda can target certain tumors that share a particular genetic flaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 39 min Dogen 221,518
News Why Are African-Americans at Greater Risk for C... 23 hr SBTAmazing 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jul 2 Science 180,393
News Is there such a thing as an autism gene? Jun 30 whataJOKE 1
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16) Jun 29 None 27
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May '17 Dogen 1,971
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC