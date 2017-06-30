The transfer of chromosomally 'abnorm...

The transfer of chromosomally 'abnormal' embryos can still result in pregnancy in IVF

6 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

IVF embryos whose cells have mixed chromosomal profiles - one normal, another abnormal - still have the potential to implant in the uterus and become a healthy pregnancy, according to a study presented today at the 33rd Annual Meeting of ESHRE. This pattern of embryonic mosaicism, which is characterised by the presence of two or more genetically distinct cell lineages, typically one with a chromosome abnormality and the other with a normal chromosome composition, has become a controversial topic in recent months, with debate over their potential viability.

Chicago, IL

