The transfer of chromosomally 'abnormal' embryos can still result in pregnancy in IVF
IVF embryos whose cells have mixed chromosomal profiles - one normal, another abnormal - still have the potential to implant in the uterus and become a healthy pregnancy, according to a study presented today at the 33rd Annual Meeting of ESHRE. This pattern of embryonic mosaicism, which is characterised by the presence of two or more genetically distinct cell lineages, typically one with a chromosome abnormality and the other with a normal chromosome composition, has become a controversial topic in recent months, with debate over their potential viability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Science
|180,393
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jul 2
|Science
|221,516
|Is there such a thing as an autism gene?
|Jun 30
|whataJOKE
|1
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Jun 29
|None
|27
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC