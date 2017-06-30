The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group ann...

The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group announces Allen Discovery Center at UW Medicine

The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group announced today the creation of an Allen Discovery Center for Cell Lineage Tracing at UW Medicine, to be directed by Jay Shendure, M.D., Ph.D,, University of Washington professor of Genome Sciences, and co-directed by Michael Elowitz, Ph.D., at the California Institute of Technology, with site director Alex Schier, Ph.D., at Harvard University. The Allen Discovery Center will use newly developed technology to create global maps of development that reveal the relationships between the vast numbers of diverse cells that make up a single organism, with major impacts across developmental biology, neuroscience, cancer biology, regenerative medicine and other fields.

