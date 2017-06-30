Siobhan wants to save the underwater world

BEING hours from the nearest beach, Canberra isn't the ideal location for a budding marine biologist but for Siobhan Heatwole, 30, it was never a barrier. Luckily, her grandparents lived on the central coast of NSW and it was there, as a child, observing marine animals in their natural environment that Siobhan became drawn to a career in marine biology.

