Selective inhibition of BET proteins reduces pancreatic damage and systemic inflammation in bile acid- and fatty acid ethyl ester- but not caerulein-induced acute pancreatitis in mice. To evaluate the therapeutic potential of I-BET-762, an inhibitor of the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein family, in experimental acute pancreatitis .

