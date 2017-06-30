Selective inhibition of BET proteins reduces pancreatic damage and...
Selective inhibition of BET proteins reduces pancreatic damage and systemic inflammation in bile acid- and fatty acid ethyl ester- but not caerulein-induced acute pancreatitis in mice. To evaluate the therapeutic potential of I-BET-762, an inhibitor of the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein family, in experimental acute pancreatitis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|River Tam
|221,513
|Is there such a thing as an autism gene?
|Fri
|whataJOKE
|1
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Thu
|None
|27
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC