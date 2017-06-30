Second-generation PLINK: rising to the challenge of larger and richer datasets.
PLINK 1 is a widely used open-source C/C++ toolset for genome-wide association studies and research in population genetics. However, the steady accumulation of data from imputation and whole-genome sequencing studies has exposed a strong need for faster and scalable implementations of key functions, such as logistic regression, linkage disequilibrium estimation, and genomic distance evaluation.
