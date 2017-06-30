Scientists: No detectable limit of human lifespan... people could technically live forever
To carry out the study , a team of biologists at the McGill University examined he lifespan of the longest-living people from the U.S., the U.K., France, and Japan for each year since 1968. The experts did not observe a limit on human lifespan, as previously suggested.
