Researchers gain new insights into how proteins help immune defense mechanism in the body
Researchers have gained new insights into the mechanisms with which certain proteins help the immune defense mechanism in the human body. Pathogens such as viruses or bacteria are wrapped in membrane blebs and rendered harmless there.
