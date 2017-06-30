Researchers discover atomic structure of suspect Alzheimer proteins
Scientists have for the first time revealed the atomic structure of the tau protein filaments that tangle in the brains of Alzheimer's patients and say it should point the way towards developing new treatments for the disease. Using a technique known as cryo-electron microscopy, a team from Britain's Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology mapped in fine detail the tau filaments extracted from the brain of a patient who had died with Alzheimer's.
