Professor, wife, gift $2.1M to UNCP -
The largest donation in the history of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has come from one of the campus' own. Ben Bahr, UNCP's William C. Friday chair and distinguished professor of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, and his wife, Alyson, an accomplished artist, have donated $2.1 million to establish two endowed professorships at the university - one in dementia science, the other in art.
