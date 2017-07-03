Potential of gene-based testing in Th...

Potential of gene-based testing in Thoroughbreds to reduce disease highlighted

Genetics and genomics in Thoroughbreds have far-reaching potential beyond that of breeding and selecting faster horses, a researcher in the field of molecular genetics says. Dr Brandon Velie, from the Department of Animal Breeding and Genetics at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, says understanding diseases caused by a single gene as well as complex diseases caused by multiple genes and the environment can lead to early diagnosis and targeted treatments.

