Personalized metabolic therapy treatment shows improvement on atypical Rett syndrome
A translational, multicenter study carried out by research groups of the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute , San Juan de Dios Hospital , the University of Barcelona , Clinic Hospital , the University of Vic , Santa Creu i Sant Pau Hospital and the thematic area of Rare Diseases , has unveiled the potential of D-serine -- a dietary supplement -- to improve the neuronal function of a patient with a mutation of the glutamate receptors associated to atypical Rett syndrome with severe encephalopathy. This collaborative study, led by Dr. Xavier Altafaj and published in Biological Psychiatry , opens a new range of therapeutic options for patients with mutations that affect glutamatergic neurotransmission.
