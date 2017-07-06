Nonfiction: Insights Into the Brain, in a Book You'll Wish You Had in College
In 1859 Charles Darwin gave the world a theory of life. A century later, evolutionary biologists started thinking seriously about its implications for human behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Are African-Americans at Greater Risk for C...
|7 hr
|SBTAmazing
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jul 2
|Science
|180,393
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jul 2
|Science
|221,516
|Is there such a thing as an autism gene?
|Jun 30
|whataJOKE
|1
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Jun 29
|None
|27
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC