New wheat strain creation may reduce ...

New wheat strain creation may reduce iron deficiency

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

Iron occurs naturally in wheat but is largely found in the outer parts of the grain that are discarded during the production of white flour Scientists believe the levels, significantly higher than those in any commercially grown variety of wheat, could help alleviate iron deficiency around the world. Dr Janneke Balk, from the John Innes Centre plant science institute in Norwich, said: "This breakthrough means that higher levels of iron from the wheat itself could replace added iron in everyday items such as white flour and breakfast cereals, helping the estimated one billion people that suffer from iron deficiency worldwide."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 12 hr Al Caplan 221,519
News Why Are African-Americans at Greater Risk for C... Thu SBTAmazing 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jul 2 Science 180,393
News Is there such a thing as an autism gene? Jun 30 whataJOKE 1
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16) Jun 29 None 27
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May '17 Dogen 1,971
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 282,312,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC