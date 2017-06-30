Mothers with history of herpes can protect their offspring from neurological infection

Pregnant women with a previous history of herpes simplex virus type 1 infection maintain active antibodies against the virus, and researchers have found that this protection can pass to the nervous systems of their offspring. Using a mouse model of HSV-1 as well as autopsied samples of human adult and fetal tissues, investigators from Dartmouth College's Geisel School of Medicine found that antibodies against HSV-1 produced by adult women or female mice could travel to the nervous systems of their yet unborn babies, preventing the development and spread of infection during birth.

