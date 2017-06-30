Microbiologists go as probe continues
Bendigo Health says it is confident of maintaining patient safety despite the loss of microbiology staff prior to the completion of an investigation by the state's healthcare safety agency. Safer Care Victoria is conducting an assessment of the hospital's pathology services following widespread concern among medical staff about private provider Australian Clinical Labs' decision to no longer conduct routine microbiology testing at the hospital.
