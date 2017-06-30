Lower calorie intake by host may incr...

Lower calorie intake by host may increase chances of surviving malaria

The chances of surviving a malaria infection may be higher when the host consumes fewer calories, according to new research. A new study shows that the infectious agent responsible for malaria, the Plasmodium parasite, is able to sense its host's nutritional status and actively adapt through changes in gene expression to reduce the number of offspring it produces.

