Latest equipment will speed up vital ...

Latest equipment will speed up vital diagnoses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lurgan Today

Equipment has been installed in Craigavon Area Hospital which will greatly speed up the diagnosis of infections such as sepsis, meningitis, gangrene and pneumonia. Samples that would have previously taken up to 72 hours to identify can now be analysed within 30 minutes - helping to ensure that effective antibiotic treatment can begin much sooner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lurgan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Al Caplan 221,519
News Why Are African-Americans at Greater Risk for C... Thu SBTAmazing 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jul 2 Science 180,393
News Is there such a thing as an autism gene? Jun 30 whataJOKE 1
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16) Jun 29 None 27
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May '17 Dogen 1,971
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC