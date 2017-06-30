Latest equipment will speed up vital diagnoses
Equipment has been installed in Craigavon Area Hospital which will greatly speed up the diagnosis of infections such as sepsis, meningitis, gangrene and pneumonia. Samples that would have previously taken up to 72 hours to identify can now be analysed within 30 minutes - helping to ensure that effective antibiotic treatment can begin much sooner.
