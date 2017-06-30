Kinky biology

Kinky biology

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: Sequence-specific, twist-induced, kinked elastic configurations, generated by molecular dynamics simulations on supercomputers at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, help explain how long strands of DNA can fit in small spaces.... view A biological mystery lies at the center of each of our cells, namely: how one meter of DNA can be wadded up into the space of a micron within each nucleus of our body. The nuclei of human cells are not even the most crowded biological place that we know of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Are African-Americans at Greater Risk for C... 10 hr SBTAmazing 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jul 2 Science 180,393
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Jul 2 Science 221,516
News Is there such a thing as an autism gene? Jun 30 whataJOKE 1
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16) Jun 29 None 27
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May '17 Dogen 1,971
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC