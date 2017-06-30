Japanese scientists find link between...

Japanese scientists find link between alcohol and ageing

Scientists from Japans' Kobe University have found that the more alcohol people drink, the faster they are likely to age. annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcoholism in Denver found that alcoholic patients had shorted telomere lengths, making them more susceptible to age-related illness including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and dementia, reported Science Daily .

