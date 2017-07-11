Greater understanding of plant hormone results in stem cells that grow shoots
July 3, 2017 - Researchers at Dartmouth College have identified how a well-known plant hormone targets genes to regulate plant growth and development. The finding could allow scientists to establish organ-growing stem cells for grains like rice and corn, and may ultimately lead to solutions to stubborn agricultural problems.
