Grape consumption leads to better health

Saturday

A newly released book titled Grapes and Health: A Monograph offers a thorough review of the current science linking the consumption of grapes to better health. Designed for health and science professionals, this 235-page authoritative reference is a compilation and synthesis of peer-reviewed, grape-specific research which demonstrates the significant scope of the health impact of grape consumption.

