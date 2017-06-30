Genetic wiring maps of single-cell pr...

Genetic wiring maps of single-cell protein states reveal an off-switch for GPCR signalling.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CiteULike

As key executers of biological functions, the activity and abundance of proteins are subjected to extensive regulation. Deciphering the genetic architecture underlying this regulation is critical for understanding cellular signalling events and responses to environmental cues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 hr River Tam 221,513
News Is there such a thing as an autism gene? Fri whataJOKE 1
News 'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16) Thu None 27
News Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b... May '17 VACCINES MAIM KILL 2
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... May '17 Dogen 1,971
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... May '17 Cammie S 2
News Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14) May '17 HumanSpirit 19
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC