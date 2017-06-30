College of Charleston professor featured in Netflix documentary about dying coral reefs
College of Charleston marine biology professor Phil Dustan has studied coral reefs in Florida and across the world for 40 years. Provided College of Charleston marine biology professor Phil Dustan has studied coral reefs in Florida and across the world for 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Science
|180,393
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jul 2
|Science
|221,516
|Is there such a thing as an autism gene?
|Jun 30
|whataJOKE
|1
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Jun 29
|None
|27
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC