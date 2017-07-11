Advanced microscopy and imaging techniques in immunology and cell biology

The first widespread description of optical microscopes can be found referenced in literature around the thirteenth century. Since then, much like the space race that began in the 1950s, researchers have been relentlessly pushing the boundaries of microscope and imaging technology in the quest for higher spatial resolution, a wider spectral array of colours, deeper penetration into samples, faster acquisition times, all with the added level of difficulty of multipurpose use in fixed tissue, live cells and even whole living organisms.

