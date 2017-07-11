11 Body Parts Grown in the Lab
Regrowing a missing limb is no big deal - to a starfish or salamander, creatures that are well-known for using regenerative "superpowers" to replace missing arms and tails. But they aren't the only animals that can rebuild body parts that are destroyed or damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Science
|180,393
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Science
|221,516
|Is there such a thing as an autism gene?
|Fri
|whataJOKE
|1
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|Jun 29
|None
|27
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC