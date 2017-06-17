Where cigarette smoking's damage is d...

Where cigarette smoking's damage is done... down to your DNA

13 hrs ago Read more: Science Daily

Scientists have known for decades that smoking cigarettes causes DNA damage, which leads to lung cancer. Now, for the first time, scientists created a method for effectively mapping that DNA damage at high resolution across the genome.

