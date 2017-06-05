WA's chief scientist Peter Klinken recognised for lifelong passion
Professor Klinken, who has been recognised today as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his eminent service to medical research over many decades, said his role was a joy because he got to spread a message about the importance of his passion. "I'm just so lucky - it's such a rare, rare privilege to see the depth and breadth of science in WA, the calibre of the people we've got and, hopefully for me, being able to shape it and to present it to policymakers," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 2
|Dogen
|221,450
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC