WA's chief scientist Peter Klinken recognised for lifelong passion

Professor Klinken, who has been recognised today as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his eminent service to medical research over many decades, said his role was a joy because he got to spread a message about the importance of his passion. "I'm just so lucky - it's such a rare, rare privilege to see the depth and breadth of science in WA, the calibre of the people we've got and, hopefully for me, being able to shape it and to present it to policymakers," he said.

