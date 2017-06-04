Viamet Presents Phase 2b Results Demonstrating Unprecedented Efficacy ...
Viamet Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the presentation of multiple studies supporting VT-1161, the Company's lead product candidate for the treatment of fungal infections, at the American Society for Microbiology's Microbe 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. VT-1161 is a highly potent and selective, orally available inhibitor of fungal CYP51 that has demonstrated broad-spectrum activity against yeast , dermatophyte, endemic and multi-drug resistant fungal pathogens.
