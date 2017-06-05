UBCO to graduate 1,650

During the two days, UBC will confer 33 doctoral degrees, 148 master degrees, 1,465 undergraduate degrees and an honorary degree to Canadian artist Alex Janvier. The number of graduates has more than tripled since 2006, when UBC Okanagan's first graduating class of 468 crossed the stage.

Chicago, IL

