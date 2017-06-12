UAMS scientists show potential of wor...

UAMS scientists show potential of world's smallest laser to kill single cancer cells

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences research team led by Vladimir Zharov, Ph.D., D.Sc., has demonstrated the ability to kill single cancer cells using the world's smallest laser. At 22 nanometers in diameter, the laser -; known as a spaser -; is capable of detecting and killing single cancer cells by generating super-bright light directly in the cells and transforming the light into heat, nanobubbles and sound waves.

Chicago, IL

