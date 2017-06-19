U.S. researchers grow organoids to ta...

U.S. researchers grow organoids to tackle facial deformities

U.S. researchers are growing tiny functioning segments of organs, called organoids, in a bid to find ways to treat deformities of the craniofacial complex, namely the skull and face. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco , are using stem cells from patients with such deformities to figure out when and how such flaws occur in fetal development.

