U.S. researchers grow organoids to tackle facial deformities
U.S. researchers are growing tiny functioning segments of organs, called organoids, in a bid to find ways to treat deformities of the craniofacial complex, namely the skull and face. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco , are using stem cells from patients with such deformities to figure out when and how such flaws occur in fetal development.
