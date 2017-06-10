Type 1 diabetes: Almost half of patients produce insulin
Type 1 diabetes is often described as a condition in which the body fails to produce the hormone insulin. New research, however, provides further evidence that not all insulin production is lost with the condition, and this may be down to an anti-inflammatory protein.
