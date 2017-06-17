Tumor induction from a distance
According to a study by researchers at the University of Freiburg, stem cells resulting in metastasizing tumors may also be induced from neighboring tissues, and do not necessarily require initial DNA damage in the affected cells themselves. Current view is that cancer development is initiated from cells that acquire initial DNA mutations.
