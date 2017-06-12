TSRI scientists solve cellular myster...

TSRI scientists solve cellular mystery that may have implications for fundamental biology

11 hrs ago

Scientists at The Scripps Research Institute have solved a cellular mystery that may have important implications for fundamental biology and diseases like ALS. Their new research suggests that RNA may be the secret ingredient that helps cells to assemble, organize internal architecture, and ultimately dissolve dynamic droplet-like compartments.

