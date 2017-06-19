Thousands of genes influence most diseases
In a provocative new perspective piece, Stanford researchers say that disease genes are spread uniformly across the genome, not clustered in specific molecular pathways, as has been thought. Jonathan Pritchard and his colleagues, Yang Li and Evan Boyle, discuss their recent work positing that almost any gene can influence disease.
