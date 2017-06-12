The one major health benefit of livin...

The one major health benefit of living in a small town

There are so many reasons to love small town life : There's lower crime rates and cost of living, less light pollution, and a stronger sense of community and tradition-the list goes on and on. And now, there's one more great reason to live in a small town: A new study published in the European Heart Journal suggests that living in a big city could be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease .

