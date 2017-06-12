The one major health benefit of living in a small town
There are so many reasons to love small town life : There's lower crime rates and cost of living, less light pollution, and a stronger sense of community and tradition-the list goes on and on. And now, there's one more great reason to live in a small town: A new study published in the European Heart Journal suggests that living in a big city could be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 13
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,452
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May 25
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May 19
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Sex
|May '17
|Heterogenic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC