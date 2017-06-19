The biology of uterine fluid: How it ...

The biology of uterine fluid: How it informs the fetus of mom's world

Read more: EurekAlert!

A developing fetus bathes in a mixture of cellular secretions and proteins unique to its mother's uterus. Before fertilization, the pH of uterine fluid helps create a conducive environment for sperm migration, and afterward, its volume supports the embryo as it implants onto the wall of the uterus.

Chicago, IL

