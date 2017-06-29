The biology of Chilo iridescent virus
To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. Abstract Chilo iridescent virus is the type species for genus Iridovirus, and belongs to the family Iridoviridae.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta... (Oct '16)
|13 hr
|None
|27
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Jun 26
|Nemesis
|221,490
|Vaccine zealot Paul Offit claims children can b...
|May '17
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|May '17
|Dogen
|1,971
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|May '17
|Cammie S
|2
|Schizophrenia is eight different diseases, not one (Sep '14)
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|19
|An ocean of possibilities through co-op
|May '17
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC