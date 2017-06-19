Texas A&M University names new provos...

Texas A&M University names new provost and executive vice president

After an international search of over 140 candidates, Dr. Fierke, the vice provost for academic affairs, graduate studies and dean of the Rackham Graduate School at the University of Michigan, will begin her duties on Oct. 16. "I am greatly honored to be selected to serve in this important leadership role at Texas A&M University," Dr. Fierke said, "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to further enhance excellence in transformational learning, discovery and innovation and significant social professional impact." Dr. Fierke is a holder of the Jerome and Isabella Karle Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry and the College of Literature, Science & Arts, as well as professor of biochemistry in the Medical School.

Chicago, IL

